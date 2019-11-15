Duplicate Number Plate Attributed To Human Error

The Land Transport Authority has blamed human error in the case involving identical number plates being issued to two different vehicles.

Authority’s Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says two vehicles were accidentally given the number plate KI 687 when, in fact, one of the vehicles should have been KI 681.

Simpson says their printer in Lautoka had accidentally switched the number 1 with the number 7.

Simpson says this rare occurrence is due to human error and have taken action to quickly and the correct number plates were fitted today.