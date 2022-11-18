DuoDay promotes diversity and inclusivity

The French Embassy is hopeful more organizations will adopt the DuoDay initiative to promote inclusivity in Fiji.

The Embassy yesterday hosted the Disability Pride Hub Project Officer, Eve Naqio, in commemoration of DuoDay.

French Ambassador Francois-Xavier Leger says having Naqio at the Embassy yesterday is an opportunity to promote diversity.

“It was really fascinating to discuss with Eve because we learned a lot about disabled people in Fiji, how they can be part of the Fijian society, and how they can work.”

The Ambassador also highlighted that this was the second year in a row that the Embassy in Fiji has taken part in the event.

Naqio while thanking the Embassy staff says that persons with disability hardly get opportunities as such to observe how other workforces perform.

“I’ve gained a lot and this has built my capacity to know about the work that is done by the embassy I hope we continue this relationship.”

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 people with disabilities took part in the DuoDay initiative worldwide last year.