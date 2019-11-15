Duo charged for allegedly defrauding LTA

A former Land Transport Authority employee and a businessman were produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

They appear in court for allegedly conspiring to defraud LTA.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Shoran Lata with one count each of conspiracy to defraud – obtaining a gain, falsification of documents and obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged, that while serving as a Customer Service Officer, she falsified LTA receipts in order to gain $13,609 in May last year.

She allegedly recorded cash payments as cheque payments to falsely indicate that LTA was receiving cheque payments.

FICAC also charged Vishal Nand with one count each of conspiracy to defraud – obtaining a gain and aiding and abetting.

It is alleged that he helped Lata commit the above offenses in order for them to obtain the money, which they were not eligible to receive.

The duo have been released on bail.

They have ordered not to re-offend and change their residential address.

They were also ordered to surrender their travel documents and had a Stop Departure Order issued against them.

The matter has been adjourned to 13th of August.