Dunn’s lawyer to seek withdrawal of charges

The defence lawyer in the case against Bani Dunn will be making representation to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to withdraw charges.

Dunn is charged with one count of malicious acts for allegedly posting false news about positive cases of COVID-19 at the CWM hospital.

The bodyguard of SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Dunn is alleged to have made the post in March this year.

The reason for the withdrawal is yet to be revealed.

Dunn’s bail has been further extended and the court will take his plea on the 13th of next month.