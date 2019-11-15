Home

News

Duituturaga confirmed acting GS for suspended SODELPA

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 18, 2020 2:02 pm
Emele Duituturaga was appointed acting general secretary.

Applause and cheers broke out at the suspended SODELPA management board meeting as Emele Duituturaga was appointed acting general secretary.

Duituturaga, acting President Vijay Singh and Acting Vice President Ratu Epenisa Cakobua are part of the faction that met at the Holiday Inn earlier.

Based on the appointments this morning, this faction has managed to secure most of the senior positions within suspended SODELPA.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Treasurer is Ilisoni Vuidreketi.

