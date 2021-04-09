Duituturaga and Rasova to go and resolve Kadavu issue

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka confirmed there were three constituencies not allowed into last week’s management board meeting.

Gavoka says these are Bua, Lomaiviti and Kadavu.

The SODELPA Leader says Kadavu sent in a representative who was not appointed constitutionally by members of the constituency.

He says the rep was appointed by the Vanua hence he was not allowed to the meeting venue.

Gavoka says Kadavu did not follow the proper channel of appointing its President.

“We value that support from the vanua but the pathway to that is to set up a branch, set up a constituency council so that it can legitimize the wishes of the vanua. We all know who they want to be President and we know he is a very competent person.”

He says former General Secretary Emele Duituturaga and SODELPA MP Simione Rasova will be visiting Kadavu to resolve this issue.

Meanwhile, a reliable source who wishes to remain anonymous told FBC News that they are considering supporting another political party.

Gavoka in his response says they do not want to lose Kadavu, however, they want every constituent to be compliant with the party.