Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Duituturaga and Rasova to go and resolve Kadavu issue

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 14, 2021 5:55 am
Picture of Kadavu. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka confirmed there were three constituencies not allowed into last week’s management board meeting.

Gavoka says these are Bua, Lomaiviti and Kadavu.

The SODELPA Leader says Kadavu sent in a representative who was not appointed constitutionally by members of the constituency.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the rep was appointed by the Vanua hence he was not allowed to the meeting venue.

Gavoka says Kadavu did not follow the proper channel of appointing its President.

“We value that support from the vanua but the pathway to that is to set up a branch, set up a constituency council so that it can legitimize the wishes of the vanua. We all know who they want to be President and we know he is a very competent person.”

He says former General Secretary Emele Duituturaga and SODELPA MP Simione Rasova will be visiting Kadavu to resolve this issue.

Meanwhile, a reliable source who wishes to remain anonymous told FBC News that they are considering supporting another political party.

Gavoka in his response says they do not want to lose Kadavu, however, they want every constituent to be compliant with the party.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.