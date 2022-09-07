Duavata Secondary scoops top prize

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The 2013 Constitution has been described as a document that ushered in a new era of genuine democracy and true equality by President Wiliame Katonivere.

Katonivere says climate change remains a pressing issue, threatening the future of Fijians and other vulnerable nations.

The President says that it is for this reason, the theme ‘right to a clean and healthy environment’ is critical to ensure Fijians are informed about climate threats.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last month, the United Nation general assembly made a historic declaration which stated that every person on the planet has a right to a healthy environment. It cited climate change and environmental degradation as some of the most pressing threats to humanities future if left unchecked. These problems will have disastrous consequences for the most vulnerable especially the poor, women and girls and person living disabilities.”

While announcing the winner of the ‘Our Constitution Challenge’ this evening, Katonivere says the 2013 Constitution also enshrines the right to health and natural world to be protected for the benefit of current and future generations.

Katonivere says the creativity of the Duavata Secondary School students, composing a constitution song scores them the most points, becoming the winner of the competition.

In second place is Votualevu College of Nadi while Central College Lautoka settled for third place.