Duavata Carnival gets underway in Labasa

The Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is underway at Subrail Park in Labasa after a lapse of two years.

The Carnival creates awareness on how the people of Vanua Levu can assist police in reducing crime.

Special Administrators Chair for Labasa and Savusavu, Ami Kohli says the Northern Division is the safest place for everyone.

While praising Carnival’s organizing committee, Kohli stressed that such platforms play an important role in creating awareness.

He urged the people of Vanua Levu to work closely with the Police Force in tipping them off of suspected criminal activities.

“Many a times we see criticism is labelled against the police. This is an opportune time to reflect and ask the question: police are doing their part, are we? Are we doing our part?”

Divisional Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Viliame Soko also called for enhanced cooperation and support through the Duavata Community Policing for ”A safer Northern Division” through an engagement approach.