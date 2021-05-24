Home

48 major development permits approved

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 5:24 am

The Department of Town and Country Planning has approved 48 major development permits, accumulating to a total value of $537.34 million.

Head of Development Control section, Paul Apoi says these developments are for residential, commercial, industrial, and tourism among other purposes.

Apoi adds the Department has also processed 1,106 building applications, 56 major development applications, 414 rezoning, 529 subdivision schemes, 191 survey plans, 1 engineering plan, and 11 environmental screening applications.

He stresses that applications for various permits to the Department have been pouring in despite the pandemic and the team is reviewing its turn-around time to ensure a swift response.

“We are trying to cut the time down to the available resources that we have such as human resources and the available resources that we need to execute our duties. So, we had a bit of consultation, that is why we came up with that idea”.

Apoi says applications can also be submitted through the respective City or Town Councils, as they are the eyes and ears of the Ministry.

“Our office is always open for discussions or whatever things you feel that you are not able to go through the Councils. Issues in the West, you can always go to our Western Division office, if you are in the North you can go to our Labasa office. If you are in the Central Division, you can come and have a chat with us.”

The Department maintains that this is a good indication of domestic investor confidence and work plans are in place to digitalize the application portal.

