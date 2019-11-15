Dry weather causes reduction in inflow

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging Fijians to conserve water as the dry weather season and excessive water usage are causing supply issues.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says the dry season has not only caused a reduction in inflow, it has also decreased the quality of raw water received by their treatment plants further affecting their production capabilities.

He says the Tamavua water plant, which supplies water to 40 percent of the Suva area, has been experiencing algae blooms due to the low water intake.

WAF CEO says current conditions have resulted in a low inflow of raw water from the Vaturu Dam to the Nagado Water Treatment Plant, in the Western division.

He says this dam is the main raw water intake or water source for the whole of the Nadi system and 70 percent of Lautoka with approximately 45,000 residents dependent on it.

Omundson says they are seeing depleting levels in the Vaturu Dam and to alleviate this issue in the future, WAF is currently seeking to work with international partners in the feasibility of an additional water source in our western division.

The Northern Division has had similar issues with Nasealevua which serves as one of the water sources for Labasa seeing depleted levels and Taveuni has also been affected by the dry weather.

Taveuni’s Mua system currently requires WAF to conduct valve operations at night to allow for elevated areas to receive tap water.