Drunkards top arrest list

People continue to breach health restrictions and curfew orders as more arrests are being made for intoxication.

Five people were arrested at Poorva Rd in Makoi for being drunk.

Four others including two juveniles were found drinking at Tamavua-i-Wai.

Two cases concerning alcohol were recorded at Marata village in Wailoku while three people were arrested along the Raiwaqa area for drinking inside a Nasese Bus.

The Western Division recorded eight cases where five people were found drinking liquor at Navoci in Nadi while a 33-year-old man was found loitering along Field-40 in Lautoka.

36 people including five juveniles were arrested over the last 24-hours for breaching health restrictions and curfew orders.

Two people were arrested for breaching the containment zones from Nadi to Lautoka.

13 people were arrested in the Eastern Division including 10 people who were playing volleyball at Naikabula settlement in Levuka. Amongst those arrested were three juveniles.

Three other cases for the social gathering were recorded at the Davuilevu area.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu has called on Fijians to adhere to the lockdown period from tonight within the Suva-Nausori corridor and not to do unnecessary movement and avoid social gathering.