Drunk students arrested for allegedly throwing stone

Two students aged 15 and 16 were arrested last night for being drunk and allegedly throwing stones at houses in Natabua, Lautoka.

A total of 24 arrests were made in the Western Division for breaches of curfew.

Three men in their 20s were arrested at SM Koya Road in Lautoka, while the other three arrests were made in Tomuka.

A 26-year-old man was found walking in Lauwaki during curfew hours while two others were arrested for loitering in Vomo, Lautoka.

Two individuals aged 28 and 19 were arrested in Waiyavi while two men were found drunk at Martintar in Nadi.

Five arrests were made in Nawaka, Nadi as these individuals were found loitering.

Five arrests were made in the Southern Division including a 14-year-old student who was found loitering in Maunikoso, Nasinu.

Also arrested is a 47-year-old security officer who was traveling in a vehicle without a valid reason.

Three other cases were related to alcohol which includes a 29-year-old man who was resisting arrest and assaulted two officers when approached. The incident happened in Lami where the suspect also damaged police vehicles.

In the North, three individuals were arrested for drinking in Tuatuta, Labasa.