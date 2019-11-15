Drunk drivers will not be given police bail: SSP Mishra

Now well into the festive season, a number of police checkpoints are being set up at various locations to conduct Breathalyzer tests.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says anyone who is caught drunk driving will not be given police bail.

He says once arrested, drivers will be held in custody until they appear in court to request for bail.

“We have been there in numbers but unfortunately people still try to beat the system. They thinking they are smart but what happens at the end of the day is that they take lives of other road users and at times take their own lives because of their stupidity.”

SSP Mishra is urging heavy goods drivers to act responsibly as well.

“We are urging all heavy goods drivers and bus drivers that you are driving a bigger vehicle therefore you need to pay extra attention and be careful whilst on the road.”

This month alone, 61 people have been arrested for drunk driving.