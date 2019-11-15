Drunk driver involved in bikers’ accident remanded

The driver who was involved in an accident at Nalovo in Nadi has been remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Anand Kumar has been charged with three counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and one count of failure to undergo Breathalyzer test.

The 51-year-old was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

It is alleged the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two bikers who sustained serious injuries.

The suspect is being kept at the Natabua Remand Centre and will reappear on January 7th.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra is once again warning drivers to take heed of road rules and act responsibly.