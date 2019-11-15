Drunk couples arrested for breaching curfew

Twelve people were arrested in the last 48 hours for breaching curfew.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says that between 11pm Sunday to 4am yesterday, seven arrests were made with the Central Division recording four cases and three cases reported in the Southern Division.

The four cases recorded in the Central Division involved two couples who were found drunk along Reservoir Road.

The three arrests made in the Southern Division involved a 27-year-old man was found drunk and walking around the Samabula area, while the other two other cases involved a 29-year-old Chef and a 43-year-old man who were both drunk and walking along Ratu Dovi Road in Nabua.

Meanwhile, from 11pm last night to 4am today, five reports of breach of curfew were recorded with the Southern Division recording four cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

Tudravu says the arrests recorded in the Southern Division included two women who were found drunk in the Samabula area and two men who were also found drunk in Narere.

The lone arrest made in the Western Division involved a 22-year-old man who was found drunk and walking around Namoli Avenue.