News

Drunk and disorderly cases top COVID-19 arrests

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 15, 2020 10:35 am
The Fiji Police Force has raised concerns over the use of alcohol contributing to breaches of curfew.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says this continues to be an issue for the police officers on the ground.

The majority of the arrests made in the last 24 hours were linked to drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Of the six arrests made, four were found drunk along the Ratu Mara Road in Nabua, Suva while a man in his 20’s was found walking along the Samabula area.

The lone case in the Central Division involved a 49-year-old man who was found drunk at Reservoir area in Suva.

 

