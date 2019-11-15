Home

Drugs hinder opportunity to greener pastures

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 24, 2020 12:30 pm

Drug use has been a barrier for a number of Fijians who had the potential to work in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says this was one of their findings after conducting thorough health screenings for over 1,000 applicants in the past seven months.

Kumar reminded the second batch of meat workers who will depart Fiji on the 6th of next month to refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs, as it may hinder future opportunities for Fijian workers

“Overall attitude and discipline. All Fijian workers must maintain discipline and good work ethics including performance. All of you must maintain good behavior at work and outside of work. You must maintain 100 percent attendance at all times.”

He says all workers must be wary about the influence of the Fijian community in Australia which can affect their work contract.

Kumar also dismissed comments on social media that the first batch of meat workers who left last month were not provided with proper meals while in the quarantine facilities.

The second batch of meat workers will depart Fiji on the 6th of next month.

Second batch of Pacific Labour Scheme recipients attending their Pre-Departure Orientation.
