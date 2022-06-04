Drugs do not discriminate: Volatabu

A collective approach is needed to eliminate the use of hard drugs.

The Volatabu Group Chief Executive, Kalesi Volatabu believes the financial hardships brought by the pandemic could push Fijians to use more toxic, dangerous, and potentially lethal substances.

Volatabu says the use of drugs is becoming more prevalent and it requires a whole nation’s approach to curb this issue.

She adds that the use of drugs is becoming dangerous as people are trying to manufacture them on their own.

“We are asking all the other stakeholders from government to community and non-government organization to do something. It has to be collective more than ever.”

Volatabu says hard drugs do not discriminate and will steal lives, and it can ruin Fijian youth if nothing is done.

She adds that massive community awareness is needed to help educate the public on the harmfulness of getting addicted to these drugs.