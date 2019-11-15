Drugs, crime, unemployment a persistent issue in towns and cities

Towns and cities have become a place where persistent problems such as unemployment, drugs, crime and overcrowding occur.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says even though towns and cities are the engines of economic growth and acts as a catalyst for creativity – there’s no doubt illegal activities are under the radar.

She says Fiji is the most urbanized state in Melanesia, therefore urban development policies are central to some problematic issues.

“The Ministry of Local Government is working with the Fiji Police Force. Why are we working with them? We are trying to put more CCTV cameras in towns and cities. If we do that. You will feel safer no matter what time of the day you are working or doing your business in towns and cities.”

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan says have also made a few arrests in the past week as a result of information sharing with relevant authorities and the public.

“It has resulted in a number of arrests and high number of seizures of drugs and I must not forget that the media has been playing their part in where we have seen people come in with confidence and sharing information.”

Minister Premila Kumar adds that COVID-19 has reshaped urban life and local communities have been affected.

“Fifty-six percent of the Fijian population lives in the urban and peri-urban area. And this number is estimated to increase to sixty-one percent by year 2030. And the message I get is we need to start planning now.”

She adds the pandemic has not only impacted public health but also the economy and social fabric.

Therefore, it’s important that policymakers engage communities in urban planning to create the cities of the future.