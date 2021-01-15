Drug use becoming more prevalent among sex workers

The use of drugs is becoming more prevalent among sex workers.

Activist Seseini Naitala says sex workers use it to overcome their fears.

Naitala says younger sex workers have been lured into drugs in the belief that it’s a part of the street prostitution lifestyle.

She adds the most commonly used drugs by sex workers are inhalants and methamphetamine.

“For sex workers, this is one of the major issues where they do drugs to take away the fear of exposing themselves as sex workers.”

Naitala says at times high-end clients are the ones who introduce hard drugs to young sex workers.

She says sex workers are more likely to use drugs to increase confidence and to hide from feelings of guilt and sexual distress.