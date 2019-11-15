Drug raids seized more than 800 plants believed to be marijuana

More drug raids are being conducted in the Northern Division with another three farmers arrested in separate raids.

A joint raid conducted by officers from Tukavesi Police station and the Police Special Response Unit resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old farmer, following the discovery of a farm in the Navonu Hills where more than 700 plants believed to be marijuana was seized.

The second raid conducted by the same joint team at the Lomalagi Farm in Dakuniba Village resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old farmer from Loa Village after the discovery of close to 100 plants believed to be marijuana was discovered.

In the third report, a 30-year-old farmer from Nadavaci Village was arrested at the Bagasau checkpoint in Tukavesi, following the discovery of loose dried leaves wrapped in old newspapers believed to be marijuana allegedly in his possession.