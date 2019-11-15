Drug raids lead to several arrests

Three men are in custody following separate drug raids in Yasawa and Kadavu this morning.

In the first raid conducted in Yalobi, Waya, Yasawa plants believed to be marijuana were seized from a farm allegedly belonging to a 39-year-old farmer.

In Kadavu, police officers raided two separate farms and plants believed to be marijuana were also seized.

Two raids were also conducted at Solovorovoroa settlement in Tavuki.

A 22-year-old man originally from Namara Village in Tailevu and a 30- year-old man from Kalekana, Lami were arrested for allegedly unlawfully cultivating illicit drugs.

Police also arrested three men and a woman for their alleged involvement in drug related activities.

This was possible due to a joint effort between the Southern and Eastern Divisions, Fiji Detector Dog Unit and K9 Unit.

A 28-year- old man from Sakoca Settlement, Tamavua is in custody following the discovery of plastics containing crystal confirmed to be methamphetamine.

A 52-year- old woman residing in Velau Drive, Kinoya was also arrested after she was allegedly found with more than 50 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Another two men were also arrested in Kaloa Place in Kinoya after they were allegedly found with more than 300 bullets, dried branches, brown bags and zip lock bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police drug operations continue to step up momentum with the deployment of specialized capabilities such as the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and the K9 team.
























