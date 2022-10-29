Drug raids lead to arrests

[Photo: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force conducted a raid at Tuatua Village on Koro Island this morning.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the raid resulted in the seizure of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

The suspect and all occupants of the home are in police custody as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, raids conducted in Savusavu also resulted in dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The team, after conducting further enquiries, managed to locate the suspect’s farm where plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted.

ACP Khan says as more information is received on the alleged cultivation and trade of the illegal substance, officers are being pushed forward to ensure all efforts are directed towards arresting those involved.