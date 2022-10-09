Drug raid continues, police await analysis report

[Source: Supplied]

Drug operations continue around the country this long weekend.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says police continue to receive information about the cultivation of marijuana and other drug-related activities.

ACP Khan says they discovered a farm near Malau Settlement, Nakasaleka in Kadavu with plants believed to be marijuana.

In another raid in the Northern Division, a 29-year-old man from Drekeniwai Village was allegedly found at his farm with green plants believed to be marijuana.

ACP Khan says another raid was conducted near Raralevu Village whereby plants believed to be marijuana were seized from an unknown farm.

He adds police investigators are now waiting for the outcome of analysis reports.

ACP Khan says police are grateful to those who continue to provide information as it has led to successful raids and arrests.