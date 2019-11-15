Drug Operations in Vanua Levu continue

The Fiji Police Force intensified its anti-drug operations in Vanua Levu in the past week.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says they’ve started uprooting marijuana plants with a handful of suspects taken in custody.

He adds the strengthened approach used in Kadavu will be applied in Vanua Levu with more teams deployed on the ground.

“With us pushing officers out there to do drug operations, we have about 53% reduction in other crimes as well that we have seen and now we have moved over to Vanua Levu for the past three days now and we’ve started uprooting in Vanua Levu and a couple of suspects have been taken in custody.”

ACP Khan says Kadavu operations continue although there has been a huge reduction in overall crime in June through August 2020 compared to 2019.

He says the Fiji Police Force is committed to eradicating the drug problem in the country.