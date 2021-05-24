Drua sail to historic win

The Fijian Drua has secured its first Super Rugby Pacific win defeating the Rebels 31-26.

The result is a much-needed one for the Fijian franchise coming off two straight losses.

While the Drua takes the win, the team still have a lot to work on as handling and line-out errors continue to hunt them as well as miscommunication on certain occasions.

The visitors fired an early warning shot as Young Tonumaipea scored just inside the first two minutes of the match for the Rebels to lead 7-nil.

The Drua calmed themselves and tighten up their defence, denying the Rebels’ forwards from bursting through and working their magic in the scrum to give the team some much-needed possession.

Vinaya Habosi was sure to put the Drua on the board in the 13th minute only for the try to be disallowed when he was found offside while picking the ball from the ruck.

A yellow card to Ratu Rotuisolia gave the Rebels the edge it needed with James Hansen scoring the side’s second for a 14-0 lead.

Onisi Ratave got his first Super Rugby try following some smart tactical play from Caleb Muntz to see the Drua trail 7-14 at the breather.

The second half couldn’t start any better for the Drua who were just playing with 14 men with Bua man Vilive Miramira racing clear to score his first try after a line-out mess by the visitors.

Teti Tela replaced Muntz who failed a concussion test, made sure to make use of every opportunity converting four penalties.

Apisalome Vota after making some strong carries found the try-line but half the credit goes to nippy Peni Matawalu who set up the try.

The Rebels had the last say with a last-minute try.

The win sets the team well as it prepares for a big clash against the Queensland Reds next week.