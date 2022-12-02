Drua players to be part of Walesi Digital carnival

Fijians will have an opportunity to meet and greet with the Fijian Drua players at the Walesi Digital Carnival at Gujarati Park in Ba tomorrow.

Players Michael Naitokani, Emosi Tuqiri, and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will be present at the event.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says this will also allow those Fijians who missed out on getting a Walesi set-up box to get themselves a set.

Tomorrow’s Walesi Digital Carnival will run from 10 am to 5 pm.

The event includes live music, rides, fun and games, food stalls, giveaways, great deals, and live performances.