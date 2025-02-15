Drua leads at half-time

Fijian Drua during match against Brumbies at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva

Despite trailing to the ACT Brumbies early in the first half, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has managed to secure a 20-17 lead at the brink of half-time.

The Brumbies managed to score three tries in the opening 20 minutes of the match to the Drua’s one try from half back Simione Kuruvoli.

The Drua was cut down to 13 in the last 20 minutes, where Isikeli Rabitu and Vuate Karawalevu were sent to the sin bin.

Fly-half Caleb Muntz managed to closed the score gap by converting two penalty kicks brining the score to 13-17.

The Drua then managed to take the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, after debutant Ponipate Loganimasi scored his first Super Rugby try bringing the score to 20-17 at the halftime hooter.