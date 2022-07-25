Drua jersey up for grab at FBC’s birthday

There will be massive prizes to be won during the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebrations.

Events Manager Amelia Rigsby says this is done as FBC’s way of thanking its listeners and viewers for the past 68 years.

Rigsby says one of the prizes is an original Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jersey.

“They will have to fill in the form, the put it in the entry bin, After 3pm everything closes and we do the draw a little later on in the day. You know every Fijian is just a big fan of rugby whether its 7s or 15s and this is just kind of our way of contributing to our Fijian pride when it comes to Fijian Drua boys.”

This applies to those at Albert Park between 2 pm and 3 pm.

The FBC’s 68th birthday celebrations will be held at Albert Park this Saturday.