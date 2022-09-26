Drua home venues announced

Super Rugby giants, the Crusaders, and Blues will play the Fijian Drua in Lautoka next year.

The other game in Lautoka will be against the Moana Pasifika in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Reds, Hurricanes, and Rebels will be hosted in Suva.

The Drua will host the Crusaders in Lautoka on March 11th, Blues on April 29, and Moana Pasifika on May 27.

At HFC Bank Stadium will be the Reds on 19th March, Hurricanes on the 6th of May, and Rebels on April 1.

Meanwhile, Shop N Save Supermarket is the naming rights sponsor for the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific home games next season.