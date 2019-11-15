Drowning toll surpasses 2019 figures

More people have drowned in 2020 compared to statistics for last year.

The Fiji Police Force confirms 43 people have drowned so far this year, while the figure stood at 41 in 2019.

The latest incident includes a husband and wife whose bodies were recovered from a vehicle which was submerged in a river.

However, what’s more alarming is that 24 of the 43 people who drowned were below the age of 18.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says it is disappointing that parents are not following basic water safety rules, and leaving children unsupervised.

“We encourage everyone please look after your kids, i know it’s very hot even for us from the west here in Suva it’s so humid and everyone wants to have a splash but please you know for parents don’t underestimate your ability if you think that you can swim in it because drowning happens every time you know.”

Rova is advising parents and guardians to continuously monitor their children’s whereabouts.