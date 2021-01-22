Home

News

Drop in reports of serious crime in Kadavu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 24, 2021 8:13 am

Reports of serious crimes in Kadavu have dropped since the Drug Operations began in June last year.

According to the Kadavu Police Station Officer Inspector Josua Daveta reports of domestic violence and sexual offences are on the decline.

Daveta says this is likely due to the high number of joint drug raids conducted from June to December last year.

He adds 48 people were arrested in that period and 4 people have been arrested since operations started in January this year.

Daveta says there is a lot of support from community leaders as they are trying to change the perception of Kadavu being a red zone for drugs.

Meanwhile, the Acting Commissioner of Police has acknowledged and commended the executives of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma in supporting the ongoing crime prevention efforts on the island.

