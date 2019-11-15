Drop in recidivist rate

The Fiji Corrections Service has recorded a significant decrease in recidivism rate in the last financial year, August 2019 to July 2020.

As compared to the previous 2.5% rate, FCS now has recorded a 1.7% rate with only 22 recidivists.

Twenty-one officers in charge graduated with a certificate in Mandela Rulers, universal minimum standards on the treatment of prisoners.

Director of Rehabilitation Salote Panapasa says the drop-in rate is proof of the success of their rehabilitation programs.

“Those who have gone through rehabilitation programs, especially the treatment of offenders those who we see that have changed, we’ve seen some changes in their performance their good work output”

Meanwhile, prison officers and supervisors went through a 14-week course focused on prison reform in line with international standards.

This was an inaugural program for the FCS in line with its paradigm shift from containment to corrections.