Drop in active cases, one new COVID-19 death

The COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly since the last update.

The Ministry of Health says there are now 141 active cases and only another 17 new cases were reported until 8am yesterday.

There is also one new COVID-19 death, who is a 91-year-old woman from the Central Division, who died at her home on Thursday and was not vaccinated.

There have been a total of 820 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

Overall, there have been 63,406 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji.

Meanwhile, 91,414 people have received Moderna booster doses, and 60 people have received the Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccine.

A further 175,558 have become eligible for booster doses.