Drones help in land surveying

[Photo: Ministry of Lands / Facebook]

There are currently six qualified drone pilots within the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

This is to help the Ministry deal with land leases, and other issues relating to land.

The Ministry says drones were introduced to the Ministry in 2017 to obtain imagery for detailed mapping and monitoring which will help in the Ministry’s work.

The benefit of drones for the Ministry of Lands is that it saves money, time, and effort by using less manpower, and time in getting the job done quicker compared to conventional methods and efforts by reaching unreachable places.

The Ministry of Lands officers usually visit rugged terrains to conduct land surveying and the availability of drones helps a lot in covering these areas.

Two more Air Survey Officers from the Geospatial Information Management Division obtained their drone license this month to help in the work of the Ministry.