Drones effective in monitoring traffic

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 20, 2021 12:30 pm

The Fiji Police Force has been getting numerous positive feedback from road users.

This comes as the force started using technology such as drones to help to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair says the drones have helped their officers to man the traffic situation better.

“Through that than the officers are able to talk to each other via communication gadgets and by the use of shuffling of motorcycles in between these points so that we can be able to clear that.”

Nair says the drones have been used to look at clogging points where officers are then deployed quickly to clear the traffic.

