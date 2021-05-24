Drone to boost the Ministry’s mapping capability

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources will be able to improve its efficiency in mapping services and aerial photography.

This after they received two drones with the estimated cost of $7,000 from the government of China.

ter Jone Usamate says this donation is of great assistance as conventional aerial photography is usually expensive and a time-consuming exercise to undertake.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says the drones have been deployed for various missions and have been used extensively during post-TC Yasa damage assessments and proved a useful tool to provide images of sites affected by TC Yasa for the deployment of much-needed rations and assistance to the affected communities.

With technological advances in the field of mapping and image collection, the use of drones has proved to be very beneficial for post-disaster assessments.