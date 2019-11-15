Drone surveillance used in special Police operations

Drone surveillance is now being used during special Police operations.

According to Police, this is to cover short cuts and side roads that are often used by criminal elements.

This past week, officers from the Southern Division, K9 and Police Special Response Unit were deployed to the Raiwaqa, Raiwai and Samabula areas to cover the off-track paths.

This resulted in the arrest of a man in his 20s who was found with substances believed to be marijuana trying to evade Police.

Police say the deployment of these teams with the drones will be conducted on a regular basis in densely populated areas.