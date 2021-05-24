Home

Drone and digital technology assist Agriculture Ministry

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 12:01 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Drone technology was used for the first time by the Ministry of Agriculture to assist in the Initial Damage Assessments (IDA).

Assessments are currently being conducted to gauge the extent of losses sustained during the recent floods caused by TC Cody.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Vinesh Kumar explained it was an exciting time for the Ministry to utilize modern technology for efficiency and accuracy purposes.

[Photo: Supplied]

Kumar adds that the drone technology is providing aerial coverage of flood-affected areas for the current IDA exercise.

They started using the drone in the Central Division, in Rewa, Tailevu, and Naitasiri before the drone will be move down to the West this weekend for the same purpose.


[Photo: Supplied]

He adds that using the drone will provide them with a clearer and wider view of the flood damages during TC Cody and it will help officials match the data collated via the Digital data collection Toolbox.


[Photo: Supplied]

Kumar says this will allow them to have a much better indication of the extent of damages and come up with solutions to assist farmers get back on their feet.

The IDA exercise is expected to be completed by this weekend.


[Photo: Supplied]


[Photo: Supplied]

