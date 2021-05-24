Home

News

Driving schools lose $35k annually to uncertified instructors

Filipe Naikaso
March 26, 2022
[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Driving School Association loses around $35,000 annually through uncertified driving instructors.

President Dhurup Kumar says this was one of the main issues raised during their Annual General Meeting in Nadi today.

Kumar says they are again urging Fijians to use registered driving schools, which is a safe option for them.

“If you are sick you would usually go to the doctor, so simply what I’m trying to say here is that if you want to get your driving license you go to a qualified driving instructor who is going to give you qualified stuff and you become a better driver.”

He says this is an illegal practice as they are taking money from clients without issuing any receipts.

Kumar also says that engaging with registered instructors will ensure better drivers are produced.

