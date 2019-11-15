Home

Drivers warned against driving through red lights

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 21, 2020 4:09 pm

The Land Transport Authority has warned drivers who drive through a red light will face fines.

LTA has received multiple reports of motorists ignoring traffic lights and speeding.

The Authority says such actions not only put their own lives in danger but the lives of other road users as well.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says disobeying the traffic lights is one of the road rules that is commonly broken by drivers.

Simpson adds that in many cases, drivers also speed through yellow lights.

He adds traffic lights are an important safety measure meant to facilitate the safe movement of traffic and help prevent collisions.

