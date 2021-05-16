Home

News

Drivers urged to be cautious on the road

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 5, 2021 1:25 pm

The Land Transport Authority is urging motorists to drive safely during this adverse weather condition.

This comes after multiple reports were received that drivers were driving with no dipped headlights and not maintaining a safe distance between vehicles.

There were also reports of drivers making turns without proper signals during the heavy rain experienced over the past few days.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says such behavior by motorists is appalling and he is urging drivers to follow road rules at all times.

Simpson says those driving with no dipped headlights during heavy rain makes it difficult for other drivers to see them.

He says it is equally important for motorists to follow the COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines put in place.

