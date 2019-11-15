Drivers told to be cautious

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 31, 2020 4:38 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

A stern warning has been directed to drivers to control speed limits on roads especially the main highways.

The direction came after an accident took place near Korovisilou in Serua this morning between a van and a private car.

Police confirm no lives were lost following the accident.

Police confirm the main highways in Viti Levu will be busy and drivers are reminded to plan their journey well to avoid rushing.

The force has also reminded drivers to get rest if they are tired.

