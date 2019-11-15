Drivers to comply with the safety advisories: SSP Mishra

Drivers who have been issued with traffic infringement notices are still found ignoring the road rules.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says the failure of drivers to comply with the safety advisories is becoming a major challenge for the force.

“Again I am mentioning about voluntary compliance so that you follow the rule and you don’t have to be told what is wrong and what is right because, at the end of the day when you obtain a drivers license, there is a condition that governs that license and by law which you fail to adhere to is when the enforcement comes in.”

SSP Mishra says the traffic operations will continue until next Friday.

Meanwhile, on a yearly basis, Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says there has been was drop in the number of crimes reported last year.

“From the daily reporting that we have , there seems to be more especially in the west. For other divisions, there is a decline when you compare it with last year and up until now almost half drop in reports that were received. There are improvements.”

Along with the crime reduction, the number of road fatalities dropped by seven, with 70 fatalities recorded in 2018 and 63 in 2019.