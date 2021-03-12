Drivers reminded to be considerate

The Land Transport Authority is urging motorists to be considerate when driving.

Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says they are especially concerned with reports of public service vehicles slowing down wherever they please.

Simpson says PSV drivers are picking up or dropping passengers wherever they please and kerb-crawling.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, not only are they adding to traffic jams during peak hours, but are also endangering the lives of fellow drivers.

Simpson is reminding drivers to drive at a reasonable speed, and follow temporary speed limit signs.

He adds the temporary speed limit is to ensure everyone’s safety and allow the roadwork to finish properly.