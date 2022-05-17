Driver’s assault concerns bus operators

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bus Operators Association condemns the high-handed way a policeman physically assaulted a bus driver while he was handcuffed and seated in a bus in Labasa.

FBOA Acting President Zane Dean says they are pleading with to the leadership of the Fiji Police Force to take appropriate action against the policeman and to seriously examine the behaviour of its officers.

Dean says the incident demonstrates the lack of understanding of some police officers about their role and the limits to their powers.

Article continues after advertisement

Bus drivers work daily to ensure the travelling public are able to move to and from their destinations and should not have to endure such treatment while carrying out their duties.

Dean adds that there are legal and non-violent ways of detaining people should a police officer need to detain any driver.