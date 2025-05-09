Driver warnings, counselling cases drop

The Land Transport Authority has recorded a drop in driver warnings and counselling cases in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year.

Between January and mid-April 2025, 33 drivers were counselled, a drop from 164 in 2024.

First warnings decreased from 1,751 in 2024 to 1,023, second warnings dropped from 366 to 273, and final warnings fell from 181 to 153.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the decline may reflect increased awareness, but warns that reckless driving remains a serious issue.

Last year, 70 driver licenses have been cancelled and 48 suspended as part of LTA’s disciplinary process to address speeding, improper overtaking and fatigue-related driving.

He says driving is a privilege, not a right, and warned that repeated offences will lead to counselling, warnings, suspension or cancellation of licenses.

Rokosawa says these unsafe behaviours are major contributors to road fatalities, with speeding remaining the top cause of death on Fiji’s roads.

As of May 6th, 2025, Fiji’s national road death toll stands at 18, slightly lower than the 19 recorded during the same period last year.

The LTA continues to work with the Fiji Police Force and other partners to promote safer driving and road safety.

