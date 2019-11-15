Driver to front in court over death of minor

The man who allegedly caused the death of a 5-year-old girl in Navua will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused a driver in his 30’s is alleged to have hit the victim while driving along Tokotoko road in Navua on Sunday.

He is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Earlier police said that the girl and her parents were on their way to a funeral when the incident occurred.

The victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road.