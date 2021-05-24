Home

Driver to front court for alleged murder

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 11:00 am

A 33-year-old truck driver has been charged with the alleged murder of 16-year-old Ratu George Brown in Nakasi.

Brown’s body was found in a pool of blood along a driveway beside JP Maharaj Road, just metres away from his home.

Police say the accused allegedly hit Brown while reversing his truck.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown was believed to have been sitting along the driveway when the incident happened.

A taxi driver who was on his way to work discovered the victim and alerted the family members.

Brown was a Year 11 student at the Nakasi High School and was staying with his aunt and uncle as his parents have both passed away.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

