Driver surrenders following bus accident

The driver of white fielder registration number KT 646 who allegedly caused an accident in Babavoce near Naiborebore in Tailevu this morning has surrendered.

Police confirms the driver came forward himself.

Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the driver is now being escorted to the Korovou Police Station to give his statement.

It is alleged the driver hit the bus which had 60 passengers on board and fled the scene.

Five passengers have been taken to the hospital however there have been no serious injuries.

The bus allegedly tumbled with all passengers on board due to the impact of the accident.

The investigation continues.